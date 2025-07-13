Up Close 7/13/25: Former New York Gov. Paterson, Rep. Malliotakis weigh in on race for NYC mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, former and current New York officials weigh in on the race to be New York City's next mayor.

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is picking up more union support, with the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) being one of the latest to endorse the state lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the "Stop Mamdani" campaign is also kicking into high gear. There are growing calls to narrow the field of candidates running against Mamdani, in hopes of defeating him in November.

But is anyone willing to drop out?

President Donald Trump in the meantime has issued warnings about what he says will happen if Mamdani wins the general election.

"If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same, but we have tremendous power at the White House to run places where we have to," Trump said.

We talk to former Democratic New York Gov. David Paterson, who is among those pushing the challengers to Mamdani to unite. Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York also joins our program to discuss her view on the mayor's race, the controversial Trump budget bill and a lot more.

