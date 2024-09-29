Up Close 9/29/24: Former NY Governor discusses the federal indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Up Close, we dive deep into the five-count federal indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The five-count indictment accuses the 110th mayor of a series of charges, including accepting illegal contributions and bribery. He is accused of having foreign governments pay for expensive trips for himself.

Prosecutors claim the crimes started before Adams became mayor, and continued after he was elected.

Adams, on the other hand, showing defiance and insisting he has done nothing wrong.

Former New York Governor David Paterson and former NYC Council Speaker Christine Quinn join our program to discuss the federal charges against Mayor Adams.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

