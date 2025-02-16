Up Close 2/16/25: Impact of President Trump's immigration crackdown, reshaping of federal government

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we examine the impact of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and reshaping of the federal government so far.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently took legal action against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and others, claiming they were trying to resist the federal crackdown on undocumented workers.

And is the president now also calling the immigration shots for New York City Mayor Eric Adams?

Immigration has been the host of dramatic actions taken by President Trump during his first month in office.

Former Republican New York Governor George Pataki and Democratic NY Congressman Dan Goldman join Up Close to discuss.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

