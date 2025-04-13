Up Close 4/13/25: Impacts of President Donald Trump's global economic trade war on the US

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we continue to examine the ongoing impacts of President Donald Trump's global economic trade war.

Whether it's affording groceries, buying a new car or figuring out how to pay rent, it was a presidential attempt to change the way that the U.S. does business with other countries.

Americans witnessed President Trump threaten other countries around the world with an avalanche of tariffs, slapping huge amounts of taxes on goods trying to get into the U.S.

The president then put most tariffs on pause. Many people were shocked, but the president and his aides insisted this was good business.

Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, joins our program to discuss, including how this affects New York City and even the race of mayor.

Plus, former ABC News investigative reporter Richard Esposito with the first-ever biography on one of the most famous reporters in NYC history: Jimmy Breslin.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

