Up Close 12/8/24: NYC Council Speaker addresses contentious issues; NJ Rep. Sherrill's governor bid

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, New York City's council speaker addresses contentious issues facing the city going forward, while a congresswoman from New Jersey throws her hat into the race for governor.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams just worked closely with Mayor Eric Adams to pass the "City of Yes" measure which promises to create 80,000 more housing units in a city that really needs them.

But a lot of contentious issues are ahead. Among them: how will the city respond to the Trump administration when it comes to deportation of undocumented immigrants, a controversial move that the incoming president has promised he would implement.

And in New Jersey, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, just elected to another term, is now running for a new job.

She has entered the Democratic race for governor.

We talk to her about the big issues facing the state and also what's ahead when Republicans take control of the House, Senate and the White House.

