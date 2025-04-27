Up Close 4/27/25: President Trump's 2nd term approval rating so far; Democrats chart path forward

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we discuss the approval rating of President Donald Trump's second term in office so far.

He has been president just over three months now, and recent polling shows only 37% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy, while 59% disapprove of his tariffs on good for most other countries.

The polls suggest more than disapproval - it's fear from Americans about where the country is heading. The president says he won the 2024 election in a landslide, but it was only by about two million votes.

Trump has backtracked on some of his actions, but where are we as a country right now? Where are the Democrats, and what are they doing to in light of the concern?

The highest-ranking Democratic official in the country, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, joins our program to discuss.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

