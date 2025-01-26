Up Close 1/26/25: Recapping President Trump's 1st week in office, use of executive powers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we recap what's been quite a first week in office for the 47th president of the United States.

Donald Trump has used his executive powers and actions to follow through on what he promised he would do during his campaign.

With Republicans in control of the House and the Senate, Trump appears to be in an uber-strong position, but the majority party is filled with people who don't have the exact same politics.

Some members of Congress are not so much in a red or blue section of the state, but some are in a purple section. One of them is Republican Congressman Mike Lawler of New York.

Lawler joins Up Close to talk about what he discussed this week with President Trump and other moderate Republicans.

Also joining us on this show is Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat of New York.

Together we dig deeper into the Trump crackdown of undocumented immigrants, with hundreds of people rounded up in the first few days of his administration.

Espaillat, who was undocumented when he came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a child and is the first undocumented person in the U.S. to later be elected to Congress, knows this issue firsthand.

