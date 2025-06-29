Up Close 6/29/25: Zohran Mamdani makes case for New York City mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, Zohran Mamdani makes his case for why he should be the next mayor of New York.

Mamdani went from a no-name politician to the man now in the political spotlight after his stunning upset in the Democratic nomination to lead the nation's largest city.

The Socialist Democrat took his populist message to the people using social media in a grass roots campaign. His win, at least partly, came from young voters, and now it is sparking a national debate on how Democrats should try to win elections.

Mamdani got 44% of the vote, easily passing former Governor Andrew Cuomo. It came, despite millions of dollars spent by Cuomo and his Super PACs.

The 33-year-old will now be facing incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an Independent and not a Democrat in the general election.

Bill Ritter sat down with Mamdani the day after his primary win.

ABC News Political Director Averi Harper and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf also join the show to discuss their thoughts on the race for New York City mayor.

