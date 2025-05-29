Teen returns home from hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury in car accident

Marcus Solis was there as hospital staff cheered her on.

Marcus Solis was there as hospital staff cheered her on.

Marcus Solis was there as hospital staff cheered her on.

Marcus Solis was there as hospital staff cheered her on.

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 17-year-old student who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a car accident returns home.

Theresa Timmons has spent the last 15 months undergoing extensive rehabilitation at Blythedale Children's Hospital after suffering multiple injuries and a traumatic brain injury left her in a coma.

She was released on Thursday, surrounded by an emotional escort from the same EMTs and Fire Department personnel who treated her at the scene and rushed her to the hospital last year.

"It's a miracle, honestly she's just one of those kiddos that came in she was pretty devastated and here she is, she looks like an entirely different person," said Mary Kate Filos.

The brave teen has made great strides learning to walk, eat and talk again.

Her family was always by her side, celebrating each milestone of her recovery.

"Theresa never gave up, Theresa always got up each and every day and was ready to take on whatever we brought to her and she has this really beautiful support system," said Katherine Ingrasci.

The focus up until this point was getting Timmons to thrive in the walls of the hospital; the next part of her recovery as an outpatient will be to continue that success in the outside world.

But Timmons' journey at Blythedale is not over.

She'll be returning to the hospital's school, where she'll receive medical oversight and therapy.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.