Collision between two horse-drawn carriages in Central Park sends operators to hospital

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A collision between two horse-drawn carriages in Central Park on Monday afternoon sent both carriage operators to the hospital.

It is not clear if any passengers were in the carriages at the time of the accident.

The animal advocacy group NY Class is using this incident as another reason why it is urging the city to ban the use of carriage horses in Central Park.

