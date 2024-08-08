Columbia University administrator's home found vandalized with red paint and insects

The latest on the Columbia administrator's home vandalism.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The home of a Columbia University administrator was found vandalized in Brooklyn on Thursday, police say.

The Brooklyn Heights home belongs to COO (Chief Operating Officer) Cas Holloway.

Officers received a call just after 5 a.m. of people vandalizing a home at 66 Orange Street. The caller told police he heard noises around 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they found red paint was splattered in front of the home and the front lobby window was shattered. Red triangles were also painted on the home, which Jewish advocates have said are symbols used by terrorists to mark targets they want to take out.

Police also say insects were released into the lobby of the building.

Flyers were also left in front of the building which criticized Holloway over his handling of the protests that plagued the university's campus earlier this year.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

