The protest broke out in the main reading room of the Butler Library

80 people in custody after Pro-Palestinian protesters take over room in library at Columbia

Phil Taitt reports on the aftermath of the protest from Morningside Heights.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Eighty people are in police custody Thursday morning after tense moments on Columbia University's campus after a pro-Palestinian protest sounded off in the Butler Library on Wednesday.

There will be limited access at Columbia's Morningside Heights campus on Thursday.

NYPD officers had initially responded and stayed off campus, but university officials say that after students refused to identify themselves or leave the building, they called in support from the police.

"Due to the number of individuals participating in the disruption inside and outside of the building, a large group of people attempting to force their way into Butler Library creating a safety hazard, and what we believe to be the significant presence of individuals not affiliated with the University, Columbia has taken the necessary step of requesting the presence of NYPD to assist in securing the building and the safety of our community," Columbia University Acting President Claire Shipman said.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said that the NYPD entered the campus at the "written request" of the university to remove individuals who were trespassing.

"As I've said repeatedly, New York City will always defend the right to peaceful protest, but we will never tolerate lawlessness," Adams said in the statement. "To our Jewish New Yorkers, especially the students at Columbia who feel threatened or unsafe attending class because of these events: know that your mayor stands with you and will always work to keep you safe."

He said anyone protesting on campus who is not a student would be arrested.

Dozens of protestors were seen being led out in flex cuffs. Charges are pending for those taken in custody.

Some could see a possible summons, although some may be charged criminally, as two university public safety police officers were injured.

Most of those detained are not believed to be affiliated with the university.

"So, I saw everyone sort of chanted, the usual chants. And friends inside the library sent me videos that they were putting graffiti everywhere and apparently removing books from shelves," a witness said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to social media in a statement saying, "Everyone has the right to protest, but vandalism and destruction of property is unacceptable."

Now, only ID holders and approved faculty guests can get on campus at limited access points.

The campus was roiled by protests last spring over the Israel-Hamas war. In late April 2024, pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall, leading to several arrests. The students involved were later expelled, suspended or had their degrees temporarily revoked.

In March, the university ceded to demands from President Donald Trump's administration for a host of changes at the school after a threat to withhold $400 million in federal funds.

