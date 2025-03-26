Columbia faculty to detail new lawsuit against Trump administration to restore funding

MORNINIGSIDE HEIGHTS -- Fall out surrounding funding for Columbia University continues as the Ivy League finds itself now caught between opposing sides after agreeing to sweeping policy changes made by the Trump administration to address antisemitism on campus.

Now, both student groups and professors are pushing back, arguing the move violates their First Amendment rights.

A new lawsuit filed by Columbia faculty calls for $400 million in federal funds, which was rescinded by President Donald Trump, to be restored.

The lawsuit, brought by the Faculty Members' Union in Manhattan, also calls for more changes to university policies.

It also accuses several agencies of ignoring the legally required process to terminate funding.

Instead, the suit alleges the federal government revoked contracts and threatened to cancel more to bully Columbia into giving into their demands.

Meanwhile, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to detain and deport 21-year-old Columbia student Yunseo Chung.

Her lawyers say she sued President Trump and members of his administration claiming he was holding the threat of deportation over her to ensure she stays quiet.

Chung, who has been here legally and permanently since the age of 7, was arrested during a protest over the treatment of Palestinians at Barnard College.

Her lawsuit will play out but she will not have to hide out after yesterday's ruling.

