Columbia graduates tear up their diplomas to protest school's cooperation with Trump administration

The protests were in support of Mahmoud Khalil -- the Columbia grad student and protester now held by ICE agents.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some Columbia University graduates tore up their diplomas on Saturday to protest the school's cooperation with the Trump administration.

Graduates of the School of International and Public Affairs chanted 'Free Palestine' as they destroyed their sheepskins.

It was alumni day on campus.

The protests were in support of Mahmoud Khalil -- the Columbia grad student and protester now held by ICE agents.

Demonstrators also object to the concessions made to curb protests on campus. Some protesters also called for the dismissal of several Columbia University professors and administrators.

On Friday, Columbia announced that Interim President Katrina Armstrong was stepping down just days after the university agreed to meet the Trump administration's demands to restore $400 million in federal funding to the school. Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed acting president, "effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search," the board said in a statement.

