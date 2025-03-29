Columbia's interim president stepping down days after agreeing to Trump administration demands

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Columbia has announced that Interim President Katrina Armstrong is stepping down just days after the university agreed to the Trump administration's demands.

Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed acting president, "effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search," the university said in a statement.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

