Columbia's interim president stepping down days after agreeing to Trump administration demands

Saturday, March 29, 2025 12:22AM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Columbia has announced that Interim President Katrina Armstrong is stepping down just days after the university agreed to the Trump administration's demands.

Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed acting president, "effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search," the university said in a statement.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

