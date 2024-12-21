Community rallies on Staten Island to get metal fence removed

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A community on Staten Island came together to issue a message to officials: "don't fence us in."

They rallied against a fence that had been put up, blocking their view of a pond, and it now appears that they will finally get their way.

"Now that the fence is coming down, and that's the way that it should have been done, I'm thrilled and ecstatic about it," said St. George civic leader Ricia V. Augusty.

It's the best Christmas gift a community could wish for. A chain link fence installed over a bucolic 96-year-old stone bridge in Clove Lakes Park is going to be gone.

"Thanks to Mayor Eric Adams, and only Mayor Eric Adams, along with the voice of this community, this fence will be coming down," said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella.

The borough president and all of the other elected officials gathered on the Martling Avenue span to bid farewell to the controversial structure that looks more like a penitentiary fence.

"This was a mistake. This should never have happened," said Councilman David Carr. "That the due diligence, that the notifications were not done, the consultation with the community was not done, and at the end of the day, there's no need for any fence here."

"It's because of you. An educated constituent is our best customer," said Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks.

The Department of Transportation put up the metal last month while renovating the bridge. The agency said it was for safety, and to keep people from throwing objects into the water.

But residents railed against it, claiming it recked the view of the pond on one side, and the lake on the other. Plus, they can't fish on the side - a Staten Island tradition for over a century.

"My little guy used to like to fish right off that corner there where they put that, because he could catch his catfish there," said resident Mike Duffy.

It's a big win for community board leaders, chalking one up for the power of all their small voices, together, making a loud impact on City Hall. And the mayor listened.

"Mr. Mayor, tear down this fence. And they listened, and the fence came down and it's a great day," said Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon.

The fence remains up for now, but what they have is a promise that it will come down, they just don't have a timeline yet.

