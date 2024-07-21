NJ Transit, Amtrak issues due to downed wire

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak service are experiencing issues due to a downed wire on Sunday.

Northeast Corridor Line rail service is suspended between Newark International Airport and Metro Park and North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended between New York and Woodbridge due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Rahway.

There is no word on how soon the issue could be resolved.

NJ Transit officials are encouraging people to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.