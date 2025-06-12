Company in Brooklyn recalling mushrooms that could be contaminated with Listeria

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A company in Brooklyn is recalling some of the mushrooms it sells.

The recall involves Enoki mushrooms by Hofood99 Inc.

The company is recalling the 200-gram packages because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The mushrooms were distributed to stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the FDA.

Officials say the contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in Michigan and subsequent analysis by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) Laboratory Division revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumers who purchased the 200-gram package of Enoki mushrooms are advised to destroy the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Full details can be found on the FDA website.

