Utility workers threaten to strike in heat wave if no deal with union and Con Edison

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It has been a long, draining, hot week with many air conditioners on full blast - and it is not even July yet. If there is an outage, utility workers would be the first to respond, but thousands of them are ready to walk off the job if their union can't reach a deal with Con Ed - that union is turning up the heat on the energy giant.

"To me, they're playing a dangerous game with the public and the people of the New York area, and it's not time for that," said Local 1-2 representative Michael Pena.

Pena has spent long hours at the bargaining table - time is winding down for his workers to get the pay and benefits he says they deserve.

"We find ourselves as more than just essential, because the power, the grid - keeping people energized is of utmost importance," Pena adds.

Con Ed substations, like the one in Long Island City, helps connect clean energy to millions of customers.

"If my bill has gone up - then they should be getting paid more money. You know?" said Con Ed customer John Fulton.

In a letter to members, the union writes,

"At this point, we continue to make slow progress, because Con Edison continues to drag their feet. We understand this can be a difficult and stressful time but let me remind you...we don't back down."

Many Con Ed customers are concerned with the heat.

"We definitely rely on Con Ed, but I definitely stand by the workers and whatever they're protesting for," said Con Ed customer Alison Prendy.

Con Edison is calling the discussions 'productive,' saying,

"We remain optimistic that these conversations will result in an agreement that is fair and equitable for our employees, as well as for our customers."

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.