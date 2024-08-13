Migrants previously accused of sex crimes plead not guilty in Coney Island rape

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men arrested for the rape of a Coney Island woman have both pleaded not guilty to charges.

David Davon-Bonilla was arraigned Monday night and was held without bail.

His accomplice, Leovando Moreno, also pleaded not guilty and was held on $20,000 cash bail. He has an outstanding warrant for public lewdness in Seaside Heights, NJ, from an Aug. 16, 2022 incident.

Both men have return dates for court Friday, August 16.

Davon-Bonilla crossed the US border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on Dec 7 2022. He told Border Patrol he was en route to Miami, but instead went to NYC.

On April 3, 2023, Davon-Bonilla sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman while staying at the La Quinta by Wyndham Brooklyn Downtown at 533 Third Avenue, a hotel turned shelter in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

In June, he pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree after the victim said did not want to testify. He had been held at Rikers Island since the arrest, so he was granted credit for time served behind bars and released June 24.

"After he spent over a year in jail and following the victim's request not to testify in any court proceedings, this defendant was offered a plea of time served and court-managed programming," the district attorneys office said.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.