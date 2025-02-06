MTA asking state lawmakers for $33B in funding in addition to congestion tolls 1 month into plan

N.J. Burkett has more on MTA Chairman Janno Lieber's pitch to state lawmakers, on the same day agency data revealed 1.2 million fewer vehicles entered the congestion pricing zone in January.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly a month into the start of congestion pricing in Manhattan, the MTA says early data indicates the tolling system is working and traffic into Midtown is down, but the agency says the revenue still won't be enough to fund their ambitious construction plan.

After one month, traffic is moving faster through Midtown, downtown, crosstown and through the tunnels. According to the MTA, traffic in Manhattan south of 60th Street was down by 1.2 million vehicles between Jan. 5 and Jan. 31, a 7.5% drop.

"A 7.5 percent reduction in the number of vehicles entering has made a huge difference. You will see it in increased traffic speeds. People also feel it in the fact that streets are quieter, calmer. People get to their destinations on time," said MTA's Deputy Chief of External Relations Juliette Michaelson.

The MTA says that has translated into faster morning commutes. For example, the average travel time through the Holland Tunnel is down 48%.

But the MTA is closely watching traffic, which typically peaks in June. While the January data is promising compared to last January, traffic will slowly worsen to an expected peak in June.

The MTA is depending on the new tolls to raise $15 billion to maintain and upgrade the transit system, but it's not enough. MTA Chairman Janno Lieber urged state lawmakers to find at least another $33 billion for the agency's upcoming capital plan.

"We had a $55 billion capital program," he said. "It's expiring. It's not a secret. And it is a little bit of a mystery to me that every time the MTA capital program comes up, we treat it like, 'Oh my God, they need a bailout!'"

Lawmakers grilled Lieber on whether the MTA was doing enough to fight fare evasion - and toll evasion - which is costing the agency hundreds of millions of dollars a year, alone.

"We are fighting back on fair evasion. And, you know, I'm just, I'm sick of people acting like the MTA is somehow letting money pour out. That is not the game we're playing," he said.

But there are added concerns that New York could lose federal transit funding if it does not assist in mass deportations, and the MTA can't even count on congestion pricing tolls because President Donal Trump is critical of the plan.

Gov. Kathy Hochul sounded tentative, when interviewed on morning television.

"Time will tell. You know, he has a lot of people trying to influence him to eliminate it," she said. "He does have enormous power. Of course, he's the president. There are different ways to do this. But I have to be able to convince him, and I'll do my best."

A recent survey found that, among those who drive into the city frequently, 66% approve. Statewide support, however, is soft, 27% approve but 47% do not.

As for city residents - 37% approve compared to 52% who do not. When asked whether they would prefer higher taxes or higher fares, instead - 59% said President Trump should keep congestion pricing.



On Thursday night, Lieber sounded hopeful.

"I'm optimistic that all the players are going to continue to cooperate," he said. "But obviously we're in a period of tumult in the federal government. The dust hasn't settled, and we will be ready to deal with whatever does happen."

