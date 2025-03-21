Governor Hochul going on bus ride to show that congestion pricing is working

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is hopping on an MTA bus to show New Yorkers that congestion pricing is working.

As of now, the congestion pricing cameras are staying on and nothing is changing.

The governor wanted to use a bus drive along the 14th Street Busway to show the success of the program.

Originally, Friday was the deadline Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave the MTA to stop collecting tolling from congestion pricing.

But on Thursday he extended this deadline, possibly due to Gov. Hochul's discussions with President Donald Trump over building a natural gas pipeline through New York State.

Duffy posted on X saying, "We will provide New York with a 30-day extension as discussions continue. Know that the billions of dollars the federal government sends to New York are not a blank check. Continued non-compliance will not be taken lightly."

Gov. Hochul's office responded saying, "Congestion pricing is working. Traffic is down, business is up and support for this first-in-the-nation initiative continues to grow. We've seen Secretary Duffy's tweet, which doesn't change what Governor Hochul has been saying all along: the cameras are staying on."

Once Hochul's ride is over a pro-congestion pricing rally will begin.

Dan Krauth has the investigation.

