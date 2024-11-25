Rep. Ritchie Torres puts Gov Hochul, Mayor Adams on blast, blaming them for NYC stabbing spree

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres is putting Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul on blast, blaming them for last week's stabbing spree in Manhattan.

In an open letter, he called them "complicit" in deaths of three New Yorkers who were "savagely stabbed to death in a homicidal rampage that took place in broad daylight," Torres said.

Ramon Rivera, who has a history of mental illness, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail after police say he fatally stabbed two men and one woman in seemingly random attacks.

Torres said the suspect, Rivera, should not have fallen through the cracks.

"I am writing to express alarm at the complicity of the State and the City in the murder of three New Yorkers, who were savagely stabbed to death in a homicidal rampage that took hold in broad daylight," he said in the letter.

"The bureaucrats in DOC who authorized the early release of Ramon should be fired. Those who cannot be entrusted with public safety should no longer be employed by the people of New York," wrote Torres, who is considering a primary run for governor.

"Ramon Rivera's ability to roam our streets freely is disturbing, which is why Mayor Adams was one of the first to question it publicly. The mayor has also been sounding the alarm about the revolving door of criminals being let back out onto the streets - after our police officers arrest them - for years now," a spokesperson from the Mayor's office said.

Torres also called Governor Hochul "an ineffective governor," and was critical of her handling of congestion pricing.

"She's well-intentioned but ineffective," Torres said in a press conference on Monday.

He also blamed both the mayor and governor for Trump's gains on election day.

"I've lost confidence. and I blame the failed governance of NY state and New York City for Donald Trump's progress in NY. There was no state that saw a greater swing than NY, which is an indictment of failed leadership in local government," Torres said.

A spokesperson from the Governor's officer released a statement saying, "This case was a tragic failure of New York City's correctional and judicial systems, as City officials have confirmed. Governor Hochul has prioritized public safety - including by changing laws to allow DAs and judges to hold repeat offenders accountable - and will continue investing in programs that successfully get people with mental illness off the streets and into treatment"

"I described Kathy Hochul as the new Joe Biden. if Kathy Hochul came within 5 points of losing to Lee Zeldin, she could easily lose to Mike Lawler. She is in grave danger of becoming the first Democratic incumbent governor to lose to a Republican in more than 30 years. There is a train wreck coming. We can either stand by idly or avoid a derailment," Torres said.

Torres said he will go on a statewide "listening tour" before deciding whether he will run for governor by mid-2025.

