Suspect in custody after 2 men killed, woman critical in Manhattan stabbings

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed, two fatally, in Manhattan on Monday morning and the incidents appear to be connected.

First, a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed at 444 West 19th Street at around 8:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Then, a 67-year-old man was stabbed at 500 East 30th Street. He was also pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Then a woman was stabbed at East 42nd Street and First Avenue. She is also in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at East 46th Street and First Avenue. Two knives were recovered.

Detectives are attempting to determine the connection between the stabbings.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.