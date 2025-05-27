Several people shot at Brass Mill Center in Connecticut, police say

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Several people were shot at a shopping center in Waterbury, Connecticut on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Waterbury Police say the shooting unfolded at Brass Mill Center sometime before 4:40 p.m., when officers responded following reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

"All victims were transported to local hospitals and are currently receiving medical treatment," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a press briefing. "There are no fatalities at this time."

Police have not yet released the number of victims, citing the need to confirm details before providing official figures.

"There's a tremendous amount of law enforcement here right now," Spagnolo said. "We're following some very strong leads, and I'm hoping to have more information as the night progresses."

The mall and surrounding area were quickly secured, and the police chief said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

"I think we're safe right now. I don't feel that there's any threat in the immediate area," he said.

As of now, it's unclear how many shooters were involved.

"At this point, we believe one, but I can't confirm that right now," Spagnolo said.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.