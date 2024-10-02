Future plans unveiled to transform Norwalk's Manresa Island into waterfront park

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- The future vision for the transformation of Manresa Island in Connecticut was unveiled on Tuesday.

Connecticut officials joined Austin and Allison McChord for the announcement about the creation of a 125-acre publicly accessible waterfront park with a green space, walking trails with beach access and the repurposing of the plants steel and concrete to house swimming pools and event space.

"We're excited about that," said Norwalk City Council President Darlene Young. "And happy to hear that this is part of their agenda to reach out to the community. We know how important that buy in is."

The McChord's pledged to transform the decommissioned power plant as a gift to Norwalk, their hometown.

"To bring nearly two miles of coastline available to everyone in Connecticut is amazing," added Austin McChord. "We absolutely want it to be an island for all."

Austin McChord, who founded a billion-dollar cybersecurity company, said he got the idea of the transformation when he and his wife were kayaking on the Long Island Sound one day. The couple purchased the island for $40 million and finally moving ahead with redevelopment after plans have stalled since the plant was abandoned in 2013.

"You saw the vision of what it's going to be, not just to Norwalk but the entire state," said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

Before the project can begin, a massive cleanup is needed. The remediation could cost another $80 million.

The plan involves no public money, with the goal of opening by 2030.

