The 2024 Fall Foliage Forecast with the Leaf Daddy | Weather or Not

Are we in for a great show of fall colors this year or will the leaves be a bust? Lee Goldberg chats with Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner about the foliage outlook.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a long hot summer before we got a taste of early fall weather -- and then, the weather pattern turned dry. What does it all mean for our fall foliage outlook this year?

Lee Goldberg turns to Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner for insights into what's going on with the leaves this year and what kind of autumnal show we might be in for.

Plus, Cotner explains the science behind leaf change and talks about his journey from autumn enthusiast to becoming one of the authorities on the season as The Leaf Daddy.