UConn expands access to birth control with 'Plan B' in vending machines

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut is expanding access to birth control.

A new vending machine at the University of Connecticut dispenses emergency contraception.

The university is offering 'Plan B' to students at a lower cost.

The college has become the first institution in the state to make such a move.

The university's school of pharmacy is also now offering a program to train pharmacists to prescribe birth control.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the new initiatives could make things easier at a time when there are questions about reproductive rights.

