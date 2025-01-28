Bhangra Folk Indian Dance class provides an intense, joyful workout; Eyewitness News tries it out

Nina Pineda reports on the class with Shirleen Allicot in Manhattan.

Nina Pineda reports on the class with Shirleen Allicot in Manhattan.

Nina Pineda reports on the class with Shirleen Allicot in Manhattan.

Nina Pineda reports on the class with Shirleen Allicot in Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to work out more. If you are still keeping up with this resolution, you may need some inspiration to change up your workouts.

It's a way to have fun with fitness.

We're all busy people, so squeezing in a workout, especially one you enjoy can be hard.

That's why Eyewitness News headed to a Bhangra Folk Indian Dance class.

"So, Bhangra is a very fun dance. It's a foot-tapping, energetic. You know, it's a rhythmic dance form," said Megha Kalia, lead choreographer and director of NYC Bhangra. "I found myself in the city really, really wanting to go out there and dance, and I couldn't find anything. So I said, alright, let's just create it."

So why do people decide to try this class?

"Workout, primarily workout. A lot of them are getting married, so they want to learn to dance and be able to dance at their wedding," Kalia said. "And then others who just really come to feel the energy, the heat, the rhythm."

Two minutes in and you begin to feel it. It's a tough workout that gets your heart pumping.

"Bhangra, it's translated to intoxicated with joy and that's what it is for me," Kalia said.

It's an intense workout, yet it connects you to your inner joy.

The Punjabi folk dance dates back to the 19th century originating in the Punjab region of Pakistan.

To learn more about the class visit: https://nycbhangra.com/

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has more on the gold bars scam.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.