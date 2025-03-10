Man inspired to give back after receiving life-saving kidney transplant starts shoe drive for kids

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WABC) -- A former high school principal got a second chance thanks to a life-saving kidney transplant, and now he's dedicating his time to a nonprofit that's helping others.

The nonprofit started a shoe drive to help kids, 'one step at a time.'

A team of students at Bridge Academy High School in Bridgeport organized a drive to collect new or gently worn shoes for needy families in developing countries.

Trinity Davis is one of three shoe drive captains.

"Our job is to gather a bunch of shoes for the shoe drive so, speaking to our peers, asking them to bring in shoes that they are not using or people from home or any co-workers or friends to bring in shoes for the shoe drive," Davis said.

The shoe drive also serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit 'Elevate Bridgeport,' an organization that fosters the academic and social development of urban youth.

"Elevate gets 40 cents for every pound of shoes collected. The money collected from the shoe drive will be used to benefit our summer programs," Eric Torres of Elevate Bridgeport said.

"Elevate has really made me more like outspoken. And just, has made bring out the leadership skills that are in me," said senior Enid Tettey.

Bridge Academy is one of two Bridgeport high schools taking part in the shoe drive.

For Eric Torres, the mission isn't just professional, it's personal.

The former high school principal is a kidney transplant recipient.

"Not only do I get a to impact people globally but I also get to impact lives locally," Torres said.

The shoe drive runs through May 9th.

The goal is to collect 2,000 pairs of shoes.

If you have shoes at home and would like to contribute, head to the Elevate Bridgeport website for more information.

