Consumer alert issued for elevated levels of lead found in Badia Spices Ground Ginger, Cinnamon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York officials have issued a warning to consumers about elevated lead levels that have been detected in certain ground ginger and cinnamon products.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets made the announcement Sunday after the contamination was discovered in Badia Spices Inc. Ground Ginger and Ground Cinnamon.

Analysis by New York State Food Laboratory personnel revealed the product tested above the 1-part per million action level for lead in spices.

Both the Ground Ginger and Ground Cinnamon spice are sold at retailers across the state.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to officials.

They ask that consumers who may have purchased the products should not consume them and are advised to discard the products immediately.

Exposure to lead may cause health problems to consumers, particularly infants, small children, pregnant women, and those with underlying kidney disorders.

See below for full details on the products:

Badia Ground Ginger, sold in 1.5-ounce clear plastic bottles with black plastic caps with UPC Code #033844002237 and Lot # 307922, is subject to this alert. A photo of the product is included in this consumer alert. The product was sold at multiple retailers within New York State.

Badia Ground Cinnamon, sold in 2-ounce clear plastic bottles with black plastic caps with UPC Code #033844000158 and Lot #'s 305481 and 309528, are subject to this alert. A photo of the product is included in this consumer alert. The product was sold at multiple retailers within New York State.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts