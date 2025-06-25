Contractor accused of swindling LI homeowners charged with fraud

CENTRAL ISLIP (WABC) -- A contractor on Long Island was charged with a felony crime after homeowners said he took money but never finished the work.

Disgraced contractor Robert Cortese was charged with a class D felony of possessing a forged instrument for allegedly using a fake permit four years ago to build a pool for a homeowner in Great River.

"Why this is an issue now is hard to understand, except that the civil litigation seems to be heating up," said defense attorney Marc Gann.

There are other accusations from other homeowners that are much more recent, showing an alleged pattern of criminal behavior.

Eyewitness News reported Deanna Salentino and her family of 5, including a baby, were forced to live in a trailer parked outside their home after Cortese gutted it and left them with nothing more than empty spaces for appliances and electrical wiring.

She says she gave Cortese more than $90,000 and now authorities are investigating.

"They did say that it is grand larceny, what degree, not sure but it is a felony. It's a serious charge," Salentino said.

"Numerous people have said they spent $90,000, $100,000 for a gutted home with nothing. What can you say?" the defense attorney was asked.

"Well listen, people can make all kinds of allegations. Contractors and contracting situations often go bad for both parties," the attorney said.

But for Cortese, it went badly enough times to land him in the Suffolk County Consumer Affairs Wall of shame for operating without a proper license.

As for this latest criminal case, Cortese could get anything from probation to 7 years behind bars, although he has no criminal record.

The alleged victim in the fraud case said, "I am hopeful the investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office will continue and that additional victims will feel empowered to come forward."

Deanna and her family plan to spend at least 2 more sweltering months in a trailer.

"Hope he's enjoying his summer. Hope he's enjoying it because we're not," Salentino said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.