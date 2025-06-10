Additional Long Island homeowners claim they were swindled by contractor

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A renovation nightmare has become the reality for several homeowners on Long Island, who allege they have been victimized by a home contractor that has ripped them off for thousands of dollars.

Dozens of other homeowners have stepped forward, claiming they were victimized by contractor Robert Cortese.

"I don't want a penny. I just want the guy off the streets from doing this to other people," said Bellmore homeowner Gerard Trimboli.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported on one of Cortese's victims, the Salentino family. Their Shoreham home is beautiful on the outside, but inside, more than $90,000 was spent, and all they got was exposed wiring, plywood floors and markings for appliances that were never ordered. The family of five, including a baby, is now living in a trailer parked outside the home.

"In fact, your story was a catalyst for my client, getting in touch with about 15 to 20 other individuals who have, likewise, suffered at the hands of this contractor," said an attorney for the homeowners, Evan Gitter.

At least three others that Eyewitness News spoke with on Tuesday, showed similar photos, and similar scenarios.

Trimboli has been agonizing over Cortese for years.

"And at the time when he did it with me, I was able to track down about 12 other people that he had victimized," Trimboli said.

One of Gitter's clients, in Great River, said his entire backyard cabana and pool needed to be rebuilt, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I've also represented two other clients against this very contractor... this is obviously a pattern," Gitter said.

It's a pattern in which Cortese then disappears. Eyewitness News tried knocking on his door on Tuesday, but again, he did not answer.

"We gave him the option to give us our money back," Salentino said. "He said, 'I'll see you in court.'"

Gitter says Cortese is counting on his alleged victims to be too worn out to chase him.

"He puts them in such a position where they don't, they have to get their life back in shape, they can't," he said.

Another homeowner contacted Eyewitness News, saying Cortese tried to intimidate her after she complained about his work being shoddy. She says he even told her, he knows everyone around town, and then took her picture without her permission.

Cortese is also listed on the Suffolk County Consumer affairs "Wall of Shame" for operating without a proper license.

He's now being investigated by police, with a list of allegations that is clearly growing.

"I just want to stop him from victimizing other people," Gitter said.

