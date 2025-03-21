Convicted child rapist due in court after more alleged sexual offenses in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A convicted child rapist who was paroled two months ago after 18 years in prison is now accused of a string of sexual offenses over the last few days in Queens.

Police sources say John Garrison, 53, was paroled just two months ago after he got out of prison.

Friday morning, he woke up behind bars yet again and was set to go before a judge.

He's accused of a string of sexual offenses over the last few days in Queens including on Jamaica Avenue for groping a 10-year-old girl and threatening to kill her.

Eyewitness News' cameras were rolling as he was walked by the NYPD out of the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill after being formally charged for a handful of offenses in Queens from Monday of this week up until Thursday for lewd behavior.

A previous mug shot shows the suspect from the sex offender registry. It was back in in 2007 when he was arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl and served nearly two decades behind bars.

Garrison had been arrested a total of 13 times.

He's now facing new charges of sex abuse, public lewdness, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

