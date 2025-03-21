Convicted child rapist out on parole now accused of string of sexual offenses in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A convicted child rapist who was paroled two months ago after 18 years in prison is now accused of a string of sexual offenses over the last few days in Queens.
Police say between Monday and Thursday, John Garrison, 53, committed five offenses in Woodhaven and Richmond Hill -- most were performing lewd acts in public.
Garrison also allegedly groped a 10-year-old girl and threatened to kill her.
He faces charges raging from sex abuse to public lewdness.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.