Convicted child rapist out on parole now accused of string of sexual offenses in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A convicted child rapist who was paroled two months ago after 18 years in prison is now accused of a string of sexual offenses over the last few days in Queens.

Police say between Monday and Thursday, John Garrison, 53, committed five offenses in Woodhaven and Richmond Hill -- most were performing lewd acts in public.

Garrison also allegedly groped a 10-year-old girl and threatened to kill her.

He faces charges raging from sex abuse to public lewdness.

