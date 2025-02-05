Cosmetologist in Queens accused of injecting unknown substances into client's body

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A cosmetologist in Flushing is under arrest after authorities say she repeatedly injected unknown substances into a client's body who thought she was getting Botox and other treatments.

Fei Min, 41, who worked at Princess Beauty on Union Street, did not have a license to provide such treatments, officials say.

Min was arrested Tuesday on two counts of assault, unauthorized practice and reckless endangerment. She faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Authorities say the 57-year-old victim started visiting the salon in June 2021 and over a period of three years was told she was receiving Botox, stem cell, collagen and other injectable or micro needling treatments.

On July 4, 2024, the victim went to the business with the expectation she was getting a skin plumping treatment.Officials say Min used needles to inject the woman in the neck with unknown substances roughly 140 times. The victim suffered a painful reaction on her neck including redness, swelling, blisters, burning, itchiness and pain.

The customer said she went back two more times, in July and August, to try to get some relief but that made things worse.

Min allegedly administered more injections that authorities say left the client disfigured.

Min spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday and said the client was a long-time customer. She denied giving her injections and said it was an allergic reaction.

Records show Min had an individual cosmetology license but her business license expired in March 2021 and she lacked the required license to administer injections, officials say.

Min said she is now unemployed and was working at the salon temporarily. She is due back in court on April 9.

"Fei Min, as alleged, provided treatments she had no authority to perform and is now charged with assault and related charges," said Queens DA Melinda Katz. "I encourage anyone who may have visited the defendant's business and suffered any injuries to contact our consumer fraud helpline at 718-286-6673, and urge anyone seeking cosmetic treatments to first check the credentials of the provider with the New York State Education Department Office of the Professions."

