New York aesthetician charged with injecting counterfeit Botox into clients out on bail

Prosecutors say that patients who received the fake Botox suffered a wide range of side effects.

Prosecutors say that patients who received the fake Botox suffered a wide range of side effects.

Prosecutors say that patients who received the fake Botox suffered a wide range of side effects.

Prosecutors say that patients who received the fake Botox suffered a wide range of side effects.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York aesthetician facing federal charges for reportedly injecting people with counterfeit Botox at his Manhattan medical spa is out on bail.

Joey Grant Luther was released on $100,000 bail, secured by his second home in Miami Beach, Florida, following an appearance before a federal judge in Lower Manhattan.

Luther was ordered to surrender his existing aesthetics license, forfeit his passport and wear a monitoring bracelet. The bail was over the objection of federal prosecutors, who called him a "tremendous risk to the public."

Federal prosecutors said he was taken into custody after arriving Tuesday night from Miami, where he has injected people with Ozempic.

Luther had a Botox injection scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at his Hell's Kitchen spa, according to officials. Authorities said he ordered counterfeit Botox from a Chinese supplier as recently as last July.

Authorities are calling Luther a flight risk.

Prosecutors told the judge that Luther knowingly administered counterfeit Botox, disregarding the ocular nerve damage it would likely cause.

His next court date is scheduled for early February.

Luther faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the top charge he faces.

Janice Yu has more on the measures taken to keep people off of the famous Sex and the City stoop.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.