Building owner wants to install gate on 'Sex and the City' stoop to stop overzealous fans

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fans of the iconic show "Sex and the City" have led the owners of one West Village building to ask the question, can we stop fans from stepping on our stoop?
That's what the owners of the Perry Street building would like to do.
The owner says she doesn't mind people standing on the sidewalk or going across the street to take a picture of the stoop, but the issue is, not everyone follows the rules.
There is currently a chain across the stoop with a sign that says "Private property, no trespassing."
Some people have gone up the steps to try to open the door, others have tried to go inside the building.
She has experienced people knocking on the door at all hours and said some people have carved graffiti on the door and stoop.
The owner is requesting an iron gate to be installed over the stoop.
It requires the Landmarks Preservation Commission to approve the gate because it is in a historic district.
The commission will hear the proposal for the gate on Tuesday.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.