Building owner wants to install gate on 'Sex and the City' stoop to stop overzealous fans

Janice Yu has the latest from the West Village.

Janice Yu has the latest from the West Village.

Janice Yu has the latest from the West Village.

Janice Yu has the latest from the West Village.

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fans of the iconic show "Sex and the City" have led the owners of one West Village building to ask the question, can we stop fans from stepping on our stoop?

That's what the owners of the Perry Street building would like to do.

The owner says she doesn't mind people standing on the sidewalk or going across the street to take a picture of the stoop, but the issue is, not everyone follows the rules.

There is currently a chain across the stoop with a sign that says "Private property, no trespassing."

Some people have gone up the steps to try to open the door, others have tried to go inside the building.

She has experienced people knocking on the door at all hours and said some people have carved graffiti on the door and stoop.

The owner is requesting an iron gate to be installed over the stoop.

It requires the Landmarks Preservation Commission to approve the gate because it is in a historic district.

The commission will hear the proposal for the gate on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: 7 On Your Side helps family with flooded apartment

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda reports from Brooklyn with more on how she helped a family whose apartment flooded.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.