7 On Your Side helps family with flooded apartment in Brooklyn

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda reports from Brooklyn with more on how she helped a family whose apartment flooded.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda reports from Brooklyn with more on how she helped a family whose apartment flooded.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda reports from Brooklyn with more on how she helped a family whose apartment flooded.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda reports from Brooklyn with more on how she helped a family whose apartment flooded.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Brooklyn family's living room became a health hazard after their apartment flooded.

With a repairman nowhere in sight and the family displaced, they called 7 On Your Side.

What are the odds we would help two siblings, both with flood issues in the same year?

The brother lives in New Jersey and had an issue with FEMA when his house was flooded, his sister Kenya lives with her family in East New York. The unit upstairs had a pipe burst and all the water rained down, but after months of waiting for help, they were coming up empty.

"Literally everything you see right here got damaged," said Kenya Mata, a resident.

Kenya raised her family of five in the apartment for 14 years

"In my space, this is our home just not being able to utilize it," she said.

Her family home turned flood zone one early, wet August morning.

"That's when I realized oh my God there's water all over," Kenya said. "It was coming from the pipe under the sink and it was coming directly down."

The living room got soaked and washed away a lifetime of precious memories.

"My dad's ashes are over there they got wet. My mom's picture, today's her birthday it's been a year, her picture was ruined. The kitchen can't use it, the ceiling is separating. My couches, everything in here got wet," she said.

Kenya says the mildew set in after waiting more than a month for building management to fix the damage.

"To be able to come home and have a place to rest my head and not know what's next, it's very frustrating," Kenya said. "I'm more than certain that with 7 On My Side, my apartment is going to be fixed."

7 On Your Side got in touch with the management company. The next day, Wavecrest sent a third-party exterminator and mold specialist here to the apartment, along with the general contractor, plus provided funds to move Kenya and her three kids out.

Within a week, they completed all the necessary repairs including all the damages from the water and mold remediation.

"They changed everything, everything," Kenya said.

From the kitchen to the walls and windows, Kenya finally was able to move her family back home.

"Seven is definitely on my side, and I'm grateful. I couldn't have gotten anything done without you guys, and I appreciate it," she said.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.