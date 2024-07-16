Costco selling apocalypse-ready food buckets: 150 servings with 25-year shelf life

Costco wants to make sure you're well-fed when the apocalypse starts, offering emergency food buckets with a shelf life of 25 years.

LOS ANGELES -- Ready for the apocalypse?

Costco wants to make sure you're well-fed when the zombie revolution begins or the aliens land.

The retailer is offering an emergency kit in a bucket that provides 150 freeze-dried food servings, with a shelf life of 25 years.

The Readywise Emergency Food Supply bucket offers a total of 25,280 calories with freeze-dried items such as teriyaki rice, pasta alfredo, potato pot pie and apple cinnamon cereal.

It's listed online at $79.99, though some Costco locations are offering lower prices in person.

Online shipping takes 10 to 15 business days. But it's not clear if delivery can be guaranteed once the actual apocalypse begins, so you might want to make sure your home is stocked now.

While this product in particular has received some viral attention recently, the retailer offers similar products that include a Chef's Banquet one month supply with 380 servings for $189.99 and, yes, an entire pallet of 36 Readywise buckets for $2,500, offering a whopping total of 5,400 servings.