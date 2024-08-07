Couple leaving behind legacy of love and wisdom as Katinka in East Village set to close

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- For 45 years, a tiny shop wedged between two buildings on East 9th Street has been captivating New Yorkers and visitors alike.

It's Katinka, one of the East Village's most beloved mom-and-pop stores. The owners Billy Lyles and Jane Williams are as charming and eclectic and the store itself.

In fact, Lyles has been dubbed the mayor of 9th Street by the neighborhood.

For nearly half a century, this duo has been offering more than just handmade goods from India. They've been dispensing wisdom, music, and a whole lot of heart to everyone who walks through their door.

Sadly, like so many small businesses, it has to shut its doors at the end of the month. As it prepares to close, Lyles and Williams are showing us that the spirit of the East Village is alive and well, and that true New York magic never fades.

Katinka isn't just a store, it's a slice of New York's soul, one that deserves a moment in the spotlight. It's a little shop leaving behind a big legacy.

"The people love us, I'm telling you, they love us. They love me, they love her. And they come and they have a nice time and they talk to you. And I that's what I love about it, really," Lyles said.

The owners' story is as charming as the store itself.

"We met on this block actually, in 1970. I had a little store. And that was during the hippie movement," Williams said.

"And then one evening, I'm walking down the street. And she sees me," Lyles said.

"I said, oh, there's that guy. I really like him because I could talk to him like a friend," she said.

From that encounter, they now have 51 years together and a business that's been the heartbeat of the block for nearly half a century.

For every customer, there's a piece of wisdom, sometimes a song, or often both.

"The name of the game is help others as you help yourself, you'll always have somebody to help you. Always. I'm always thinking about helping somebody else. And you know, if you can't afford something here, I'll give you something," he said.

"People that don't know us come in, they say there's such wonderful energy in the store. You know, but it has to deal with that space. That's a very special space," Williams said. "It's like a magical little temple in there."

They have filled it with more than just the goods they sell.

"With a lot of love. We filled it with a lot of humanity. We filled it with a lot of wisdom," Lyles said.

Every inch is covered with handmade goods from India. For years, Williams has worked with a foundation, teaching and employing local artisans there.

"We sell these beautiful quilted jackets," she said. "It's just grown into something completely beautiful."

"And you're able to give back to these women," said Joelle Garguilo, Entertainment reporter.

"No, they give back something to me," Williams said. "They've inspired me and helped my creativity."

Lyles is known as the mayor of 9th Street and when you spend a day with him, you see why.

"I wear it with pride and not only that with honor because that means that you know that I have to be an example, And I try to be the best example I can," he said.

"He's always helping people. He greets everyone. All people, young people, babies, birds, dogs. And so every he makes everybody happy, everyone. I don't think their day is complete. Unless they walk by saying, Hey, Billy, how's it going? You know, and he really looks out for everybody on the block," Williams said.

"You know, I like I like I like to say hello, I like to greet people," Lyles said. "I just hope that they remember that I tried to treat them the best I could. And I loved them for coming in and given me the opportunity to share my experiences with them, my wisdom with them."

As the East Village has changed around them, Katinka has remained a constant.

But after 45 years, like so many small businesses, the mom-and-pop shop will be shutting its doors.

"Remember me as I was, you'll see - nothing's changed, I won't have a space. I'll still be Katinka. I'll still be Billy Lyles. And she'll still be Jane Williams. And you know, we will do other things will be you always be doing something, you got to have something to do. You must have something to do," Lyles said. "The only thing that's changing is we won't have a store. But you know what, wherever you go, you carry your sunshine with you. So I'll always carry my sunshine with me. We will carry our sunshine with us wherever we go."

The little store is leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and the enduring spirit of the East Village.

"I'm grateful. I'm humble. And I'm grateful. And that's all it is to it," Lyles said.

You can visit Katinka in its final days Tuesdays through Saturdays during August from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The store is closed Mondays and Sundays are optional.

