NJ family fights to keep farm from being seized by town for affordable housing

Anthony Johnson reports from Cranbury, New Jersey, with details on the family's fight.

Anthony Johnson reports from Cranbury, New Jersey, with details on the family's fight.

Anthony Johnson reports from Cranbury, New Jersey, with details on the family's fight.

Anthony Johnson reports from Cranbury, New Jersey, with details on the family's fight.

CRANBURY, Middlesex County (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey is fighting to protect their farm in Middlesex County.

Cranbury Township wants to seize the 21-acre tract of land that has been in Andy Henry's family for generations to build affordable housing.

Henry says the land holds rich history and deep value, not only from his family but also the entire community.

Henry is fighting to keep the property, which his family has owned since 1850.

"We're going to resist this effort legally to have it taken by eminent domain and we're just going to hang in there as long as we can," Andy Henry said.

The farm sits in an area surrounded by massive warehouses and busy roadways.

Supporters of the farm say it is not an ideal location for housing development.

"When you put people out here that are two miles from town, kids can't ride their bikes into town they can't access the library," Jay Taylor, Former Cranbury Mayor said.

Area farmers lease the land, which the Henrys have been doing for decades.

The town says Affordable Housing laws in the state give them little choice but to choose the Henry family for development.

The community showed support to save the farm during the Memorial Day parade by dressing as cows to make their point.

The family kept the farm through the war and the depression and says the history is invaluable. They said no amount of money could push them out.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.