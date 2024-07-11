Crash involving car and deer in Emerson, New Jersey under investigation

EMERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A freak accident in New Jersey is under investigation Wednesday night involving a car and a deer.

An eyewitness said the car hit a deer on Forest Avenue in Emerson, causing the animal to crash into the fence of a home.

Video shows the damage outside the home.

There's no word yet from officials on how many people were in the car at the time.

It's unclear the extent of any injuries.

