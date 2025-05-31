Crews continue search for missing 15-year-old girl in East River

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police continue their search for a teenager who fell into the East River on Friday.

Officials say the 15-year-old from the Upper East Side was believed to be dipping her feet into the water when she fell in.

Witnesses reported that the girl, wearing a flower-patterned bathing suit, was sitting on the rocks along the water, and then disappeared.

On Friday, crews were set up near the Roosevelt Island Bridge.

No further details have been provided.

