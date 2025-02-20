Crews repair water main break in Jersey City, Hoboken remains under boil water advisory

HOBOKEN (WABC) -- Crews have completed emergency repairs on the 36-inch main near 18th Street and Jersey Avenue on the border of Jersey City and Hoboken.

Crews are working to restore water pressure to impacted customers.

The City of Hoboken remains under a boil water advisory until further notice.

There is no boil water advisory for Jersey City.

If residents encounter discolored water, flush cold water taps until water runs clear.

In Hoboken, residents and businesses should boil their water for at least one minute for the following: washing dishes, drinking, cooking, or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, and all other consumption.

Water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes.

Police say the break happened sometime Monday and a call came in, saying the ground had caved in.

