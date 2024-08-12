Crews respond to water main break in Edison, New Jersey

Mayor Sam Joshi is live with details on the water main break as crews attempt to shut the water off.

Mayor Sam Joshi is live with details on the water main break as crews attempt to shut the water off.

Mayor Sam Joshi is live with details on the water main break as crews attempt to shut the water off.

Mayor Sam Joshi is live with details on the water main break as crews attempt to shut the water off.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a water main break in Edison, New Jersey.

It happened on Woodbrook Drive on Monday afternoon.

It has forced two homes to be evacuated as the water douses a house at a high rate of speed.

Mayor Sam Joshi said that contractors were doing work in the area and hit the main causing the 30-inch main break.

Joshi told Eyewitness News the line impacted is a different distribution line than the residential line that runs through the neighborhood and other residents will not be impacted.

Shannon Sohn is live from NewsCopter 7 with details.

He said Middlesex Water Company is on the scene working to shut off the water.

Joshi said over 100 valves need to be shut off and it could take up to an hour to shut the water off completely.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.