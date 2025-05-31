Crews searching East River for missing 15-year-old girl

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A search is underway in the East River for a girl who went missing on Friday.
The missing girl is preliminarily identified as a 15-year-old from the Upper East Side.
Witnesses reported a girl, wearing a flower-patterned bathing suit, was sitting on the rocks along the water, and then she disappeared.
Crews were set up near the Roosevelt Island Bridge.
No further details have been provided.
