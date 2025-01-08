Crime overall in New Jersey declined in 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy says

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy joined New Jersey's top law enforcement officials Wednesday to announce an overall decrease in crime in the state for 2024.

The results include the lowest number of shootings in state history for a second year in a row.

In 2024, 778 victims suffered gunshot injuries in New Jersey, a drop of 16 percent from 2023, officials said, when a then-record low of 924 shooting victims marked the first time that fewer than 1,000 gun violence victims were recorded since tracking began in 2009.

Of the total victims shot in 2024, there were 152 fatalities, a reduction of 20 percent from 2023.

Murphy also announced an 11% decrease from 2023 in auto thefts.

According state police, the total number of thefts went from 16,694 in 2023 to 14,755 statewide last year.

The governor said curbing auto thefts is a crucial step in decreasing violent crime overall.

"The meticulous coordination of Attorney General Platkin, Colonel Callahan, our legislative partners, and our local law enforcement officers has played a tremendous role in achieving historically low shootings for a second consecutive year," said Murphy in a statement. "Together, we are determined to continue combatting violence and crime as we build a safer, stronger New Jersey for all."

Murphy was accompanied at Wednesday's announcement by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin, First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay Ruotolo and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan.

