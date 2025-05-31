21-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to the head in Bronx playground: police

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was found fatally shot at a playground in the Bronx on Friday.

Officers responded to Crotona Park East and East 173rd Street around 12:45 p.m., where they found the male, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Irvin Provitt, police said.

Evidence markers were scattered between the slides and swings in the empty playground wrapped in crime scene tape.

Scooters were left behind by frantic young ones after gunfire erupted right in the middle of a playground, the sound of laughter shattered by gun violence.

"I saw all the kids running," said an eyewitness named Willie Morales. "They looked panicked. Hell yeah, they looked panicked. They ran up there up the block. Yeah, yeah they were scattered all over."

Police say two people fled the scene, who also appeared to be young men. No arrests have been made.

Residents say they constantly call the police for help, specifically for problems inside the park.

"This is not the first time they opened fire at this park. This is the second time I'm experiencing it recently," said one resident.

"I've been to the school to try to stop them from coming in the building and they still continue to come in the building," said resident Rosemarie Green. "They drink, they smoke, and they have guns. I'm afraid sometimes to even come out of my apartment to come out of my garbage."

The investigation is ongoing.

