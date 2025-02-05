Owner searching for beloved French bulldog that was inside stolen Range Rover

Marcus Solis reports from New Canaan, Connecticut with more on the stolen car and pooch.

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are searching for a dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen on Sunday.

It happened just before noon on Main Street in downtown New Canaan.

The dog's owner, Amanda Coulon, parked her Range Rover and left the vehicle running with the keys inside while she went to see her daughter in a nail salon.

But also inside was a brown French bulldog named Poppy, which Coulon described as extremely sweet and not a bad bone in her body.

As Coulon walked out of the nail salon, she said she saw her car speed away with Poppy inside.

Authorities said they have received an uptick in report of cars stolen during the day and are reminding everyone that the majority of the incidents happen when the vehicle is unlocked with the key fob inside.

Last month an incident in Stratford involved a young girl in the back seat of a stolen car who was later dropped off at a fire station.

In Sunday's incident, police nearly pulled the vehicle over but the driver got on the Merritt Parkway and headed north.

"Since Connecticut is a no-chase state, they had to stop going after it," Coulon said.

Coulon has been on a mission to find Poppy and has been putting up missing dog fliers in New Canaan and Waterbury, Meriden and New Britain -- the areas where the car was tracked before its GPS was seemingly disabled.

"We were up in those areas and it's like looking for a grain of sand, you're just driving by thousands and thousands and thousands of homes and she could be in any of them," Coulon said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for Poppy's safe return.

If anyone has any information, contact New Canaan Police Investigations Section at 203-594-3521.

